‘Kids Athletics Day’ Celebrated With A Racing Event In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

To commorate Kids Athletics Day, Kohima District Athletics Association organised race among the young boys and girls at Secretariat Junction Kohima, on 7th May.

The event held under the Aegis of World Athletics, Athletics Federation of India and Nagaland Athletics, saw participation of over 100 children from various schools in Kohima.

Reportedly, the race was flag-off by Vice President of Nagaland Athletics and Administrator of I.G Stadium, Dziesebeinuo Vizo.

Speaking at the event, she shared that the Kids Athletics Day is an Event that is promoted by the International Body for Athletics all over the World.

She further added that the day gives an opportunity for children to celebrate the spirit of Sports while getting the platform to discover their sporting talents.

Stating that Athletics is all about walking, running, Jumping and throwing, Vizo added that these skills are fundamental not just to all sports disciplines, but in life as well.

That is why Athletics is considered as the foundation of all sports, she added.

Additionally, President of Kohima District Athletics Association, Thepfungunyu Solo in his greetings shared that the Kids Athletics Day is an annual event aimed at promoting fitness, sportsmanship, and a healthy lifestyle among children.

Technical Advisor of Kohima District Athletics Association Neilazetuo Khezhie expressed gratitude to all the participants, Schools & Teachers in charge for coming forward to celebrate the Kids Athletics Day and making the program exciting and a grand success.