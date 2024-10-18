Arunachal Pradesh Governor Calls For Literary Activities Boost In Education

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) has emphasized the need for enhanced literary activities in educational institutions across the state.

During a meeting with State Minister of Information and Public Relations Nyato Dukam at Raj Bhavan, Governor Parnaik highlighted the significance of the Arunachal Literature Festival. He stressed the importance of involving students from all academic levels in literary pursuits.

The Governor also recommended inviting notable literary figures to inspire and engage participants. This initiative aims to foster a love for literature and learning among young minds.

Governor Parnaik further discussed strategies for skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth. He underscored the need for a skilled youth workforce to drive the state’s and nation’s economic progress.