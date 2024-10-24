Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal CM Khandu Joins 4,500 Runners At Second Tawang Marathon

Itanagar, Oct 24: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister participated in the second edition of the Tawang Marathon on Thursday, joining around 4,500 runners from across India and the world.

The marathon, held at 10,000 feet above sea level, was jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, Arunachal Government Minister Kento Jini, and MLAs Tsering Lhamu, Tseten Chombay, and Chau Zingnu Namchoom also participated.

The event aims to promote physical fitness, sports, and showcase Tawang’s breathtaking beauty, boosting tourism in the region. The marathon featured various categories, including full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run.

