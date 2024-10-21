Arunachal Pradesh Shines At National Taekwondo Championship

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak made the state proud by clinching bronze medals at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024 held in Pondicherry.

The duo’s impressive performance showcased their skill and dedication to the sport, bringing laurels to Arunachal Pradesh. The championship witnessed top taekwondo athletes from across the country, and Wangsu and Karbak’s achievement is a testament to the state’s growing talent in the sport.