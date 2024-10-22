CM Himanta, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Discusses Highway Projects In Assam At National Review Meeting

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to review the status of 1,001 kilometers of highway projects in Assam in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on timely completion of 57 essential National Highway projects.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the collective priority of completing these projects, stressing the need for cooperation among implementing agencies. He requested Minister Gadkari to expedite key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway, Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel under the Brahmaputra, four-laning of the Baihata Chariali-Tezpur highway stretch, and re-tendering of the Majuli bridge.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Members of Parliament from Assam attended the meeting, demonstrating a unified effort to advance the state’s infrastructure development.