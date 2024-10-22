Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

CM Himanta, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Discusses Highway Projects In Assam At National Review Meeting

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to review the status of 1,001 kilometers of highway projects in Assam in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on timely completion of 57 essential National Highway projects.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the collective priority of completing these projects, stressing the need for cooperation among implementing agencies. He requested Minister Gadkari to expedite key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway, Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel under the Brahmaputra, four-laning of the Baihata Chariali-Tezpur highway stretch, and re-tendering of the Majuli bridge.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Members of Parliament from Assam attended the meeting, demonstrating a unified effort to advance the state’s infrastructure development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News