Nagaland Band “Fifth Note” Wins “Ticket To Hornbill” Competition, Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 22: Fifth Note, an experimental progressive rock band from Nagaland, emerged victorious in India’s biggest band battle, “Ticket to Hornbill,” held at RCEMPA Jotsoma.

The band won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, outshining nine other competing bands, including Salt Rock, Yugen, Project Anonymous, The Prophets, Kapow, Paper Sky, FeatherHeads, One Girl Shy, and Hidden Identity.

The Prophets secured second place, taking home Rs 10 lakh, while Project Anonymous claimed third place with a prize of Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, musical equipment worth Rs 5 lakh was awarded to individual winners.

The “Ticket to Hornbill” competition is a prestigious platform for emerging musicians, offering a gateway to perform at the iconic Hornbill Festival. Fifth Note’s victory marks a significant milestone for Nagaland’s music scene, showcasing the state’s thriving talent.