Sikkim Governor Extends Financial Support To Lachen Dzomsa

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 22: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur met with Kunzang Chopel Lachenpa, Pipon of Lachen Dzomsa, and other executive members at Raj Bhavan yesterday.

During the meeting, Governor Mathur presented a cheque to the Pipon of Lachen Dzomsa, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing infrastructure and community development in the region. This gesture follows his recent visit to Lachen under Mangan district.

The Dzomsa members expressed gratitude to Governor Mathur for his generous financial assistance, which aligns with his focus on community welfare and development.

