Arunachal Pradesh Launches Kameng Culture And Heritage Museum

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 23: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum in Nyukmadung, West Kameng district, on Wednesday. This new facility is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

In his address, Khandu highlighted the museum’s crucial role in educating future generations, referencing ancient texts such as the ‘Kalika Purana’ and ‘Mahabharata.’ He also acknowledged the significant support provided by the Indian Army in establishing the museum and its efforts in developing border areas.

Khandu framed the museum as part of a broader initiative focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and economic growth through border tourism and cultural revival. He commended Prof. Manvi Seth and her team from the Indian Institute of Heritage for their curation efforts, along with filmmaker Praveen Chaturvedi for documenting local traditions.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan emphasized the importance of civil-military cooperation in the museum’s development, underlining its significance in preserving the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Gen Gambhir Singh of the Gajraj Corps reaffirmed the army’s commitment to security and socio-economic progress in border regions.

The museum features a collection of 343 traditional heirlooms dating back to the Neolithic period and includes amenities such as a modern movie hall, souvenir shop, cafeteria, children’s park, and tourist facilitation center. This community-driven project is expected to attract visitors and serve as an educational hub. The inauguration was attended by various dignitaries, including Maj Gen Neeraj Shukla and local school children.