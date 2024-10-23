Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Foils Major Smuggling Attempts In Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills

Shillong, Oct 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted significant smuggling attempts on October 23, rescuing 27 cattle heads valued at ₹2,85,400 intended for Bangladesh in the West Jaintia Hills district.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, the 193 Battalion stopped a Bolero pickup truck (Registration No. ML-05-AC7159) in the East Khasi Hills district, uncovering cosmetic items worth over ₹4 lakh. These actions underscore the BSF’s ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling in the region.

