Manipur: Affected Villages Of Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary Hold Protest Rally At Makuai Village Of Tamenglong District

NET Web Desk

Villagers from several areas affected by the proposed Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary staged a protest rally at Makuai village, expressing their opposition to the sanctuary’s declaration. The protest was organized by the Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary Affected Villages, with participants from Makuai (Atengba), Charinapang, Impa-Nkang, Impa-Ningdi, Chingkao, Taijijang, Tongtao, Chingkhonglong, and other neighboring villages.

Protestors accused the authorities of declaring the sanctuary without the knowledge or consent of the affected communities. They highlighted that the declaration violated provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which mandates proper consultation and notification procedures for affected areas. Ramnulung stated that the notification issued by the District Collector on October 22, 1997, was never made known to the villagers, thereby depriving them of their legal right to raise claims over their lands.

The villagers expressed concerns about the impact on their livelihoods, which heavily depend on the forests, and argued that their well-being is at risk. Protesters carried placards with messages such as “Our Land, Our Identity,” “Respect Indigenous Peoples’ Rights,” “Save Humans First,” “No to Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary,” and “No to Oil Exploration.”

The rally showcased the community’s firm stance against the sanctuary’s establishment, calling for their rights and livelihood to be prioritized.