Mizoram Government Launches New Initiative To Promote Millet Cultivation: Says Agriculture Minister

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 23: The Mizoram government has introduced a new initiative to enhance millet cultivation throughout the state, as announced by Agriculture Minister P C Vanlalruata. This initiative aims to reignite interest in millet farming, which the minister described as a valuable opportunity due to the region’s favorable climate.

Vanlalruata emphasized the historical importance of millets in Mizoram, where they were traditionally cultivated alongside rice. He stressed the need for modern agricultural practices to revitalize this traditional crop.

The initiative was launched at an event organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The event drew a substantial number of local farmers and entrepreneurs eager to explore new agricultural opportunities.

During the event, NERAMAC Managing Director Commodore Rajiv Ashok highlighted the nutritional benefits of millets, advocating for their use as a healthier alternative to rice. He also discussed recent central government initiatives aimed at boosting millet production across the country, reinforcing a renewed focus on this ancient grain.