Mizoram: MNF Strongly Opposes Handover Of Lengpui Airport To IAF

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 23: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has firmly opposed the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government’s proposal to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF). This stance was articulated by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga during the party’s 63rd raising day celebration at their headquarters, ‘Hnam Run’.

Zoramthanga highlighted the airport’s crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and its importance in addressing interstate border disputes, describing it as a vital lifeline for the state. He noted that various stakeholders, including civil society, political parties, church leaders, and youth, would unite against any attempts to hand over the airport, emphasizing its necessity for civilian access.

The ZPM government, which took office on December 8, has proposed this transfer, citing operational losses as the reason. This decision has faced significant backlash from the NGO Coordination Committee, which includes key civil society and student organizations, who argue that the transfer could negatively affect the civilian population.

In response to this opposition, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has formed a committee led by adviser TBC Lalvenchhunga to assess the airport’s future. While an initial report has been submitted, ongoing discussions and evaluations by the committee continue.