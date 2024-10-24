North-East Students Organization Jalandhar Launches 5th Edition of Northeast Fiesta: A Grand Cultural Celebration!

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: The North-East Students’ Organization Jalandhar (NESOJ) is thrilled to announce the upcoming 5th edition of Northeast Fiesta 2024, a vibrant celebration of culture, diversity, and unity set to take place from October 25-26 at Eastwood Village, Punjab. This year’s event will continue its tradition of showcasing the rich cultures and traditions of the eight Northeastern states of India: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The festival has been conceptualized and produced by TOTELL.

An annual cultural extravaganza led by NESOJ, a student organization in Punjab, the Northeast Fiesta has been dedicated to promoting the rich cultural heritage of India’s Northeast and fostering cross-cultural exchanges between the Northeastern states and the rest of India. Over the past four editions, the festival has grown into one of Punjab’s most anticipated cultural events, attracting visitors from across the nation.

The Northeast Fiesta warmly invites everyone to participate in this vibrant celebration, highlighting the diverse cultures and flavors of Northeast India and Punjab. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in traditional dances, folk music, ethnic fashion, and experience the warm hospitality and colorful culture of the region. The festival will shine a spotlight on the traditions, arts, crafts, music, and sports that define the Northeast.

This year’s festivities will be honored by the presence of Dr. Himanshu Agarwal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, along with other distinguished guests.

Himan Debbarma, President of NESOJ Punjab, expressed, “We invite everyone to join us at Northeast Fiesta 2024 to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and cultural richness of the Northeastern region of India. Let’s come together to bridge cultures and foster unity.”