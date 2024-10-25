Sikkim And Bhutan Strengthen Ties For High Altitude Tiger Conservation

NET Web Desk

A team of five officials from the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, led by Dr. Pradeep Kumar, PCCF-cum-Secretary, attended a crucial transboundary coordination meeting in Thimphu, Bhutan, from October 23 to 24, 2024. The meeting focused on High Altitude Tiger Conservation, bringing together India, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The delegation included prominent officials such as Shri Karma Tenzin, Director of the Department of Forest and Park Services, Royal Government of Bhutan; Sr. Conservation Officer, National Trust for Nature Conservation, Nepal; and Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of the Global Tiger Forum.

Recent camera trap images have confirmed the presence of tigers in Sikkim and their transboundary movement between Sikkim and Bhutan. The program deliberated on various aspects of High Altitude Tiger conservation, discussing challenges, opportunities, and best practices.

Dr. Rajesh Gopal emphasized the need for inter-state coordination, as tiger territories span across the Himalayan belt of Nepal, Bhutan, and Sikkim-India. The Sikkim delegation highlighted flagship programs, including “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” (MRMS) and Sikkim’s branding as the ‘Green State of India’.

The multi-country delegation visited the Jigme Khesar Strict Nature Reserve in Haa, Bhutan, for cross-learning and field management success stories. This reserve is a critical habitat for endangered species like the Tibetan Snow Cock, Red Panda, and Snow Leopard.

The meeting demonstrates Sikkim’s commitment to tiger conservation, building on initiatives like the “Investigating and Addressing Tiger Conservation in Sikkim – the Eastern Himalayas” project.