FIR Filed Against 18 Senior Students at Tripura Medical College; CM Dr Manik Saha Warns Against Ragging, Vows Legal Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has sent a strong message against ragging, emphasizing that legal consequences await those involved. Addressing reporters about a recent ragging incident at Tripura Medical College (TMC), Dr. Saha stated, “Ragging should not be tolerated at all.” He highlighted that the central government has enacted stringent laws to counter ragging, allowing severe actions when necessary. “Students should refrain from such activities,” he urged.

The anti-ragging department has been vigilant, with the chief minister ensuring that while legal steps will be taken, the administration will consider the future of the accused students, balancing justice with leniency.

This caution follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed by TMC Principal Dr. Arindam Datta against 18 first-year students, accusing them of ragging. The FIR, filed on October 26 under Tripura Educational Institution’s anti-ragging regulations, lists charges against students including Barkha Debbarma, Urvashi Debbarma, VL Peksanga Sailo, Renesha Debbarma, Mellisa Jorinsangi Pachua, Lima Debbarma, Ayubir APCM Debbarma, Langmaku Debbarma, Koleb Malsum, Tinni Debbarma, Samplai Debbarma, Sinai Debbarma, Siddhartha Mog, Urmila Tripura, Pirma Debbarma, Isha Debbarma, Mishol Debbarma and Saurav Debbarma. These students have since been suspended and collectively fined Rs. 10 lakhs.

Dr. Datta reported the incident after receiving a complaint from a student named Roopesh Kumar Jha. During his investigation, the principal faced verbal abuse from two students, Ayubir Debbarma and Samplai Debbarma, adding to the gravity of the situation. The complaint has also reached the National Medical Commission’s anti-ragging cell.

Following the FIR, Amtali police station’s officer-in-charge Smriti Kanta Bardhan issued summons to the accused students, warning of possible arrest if they fail to appear. Authorities note that while ragging cases were once more common at institutions like the former Tripura Engineering College and Polytechnic College, TMC had largely avoided such incidents due to strict government regulations. This case marks the first major ragging-related police intervention at TMC in years, casting a spotlight on the institution’s policies and upcoming steps.