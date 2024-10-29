NLU Tripura’s 3rd TDF Talk Explores Armed Forces’ Civic Role with Brigadier Manish Rana

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: National Law University Tripura (NLU-Tripura) welcomed Brigadier Manish Rana, SM, Commander of Assam Rifles, as the distinguished speaker for the 3rd Tripura Dialogue Forum (TDF) Talk held on October 28, 2024. Brigadier Rana’s talk, centered on “The Armed Forces and Civic Responsibility,” drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, faculty members, and local dignitaries at the university’s main auditorium.

Highlighting the unique role of the armed forces in civic responsibilities, Brigadier Rana underscored the vital relationship between the military and society. “The armed forces are not only the guardians of national security but also pillars of support in community development and peacebuilding, particularly in the Northeast,” he remarked, reflecting on the multifaceted responsibilities borne by the military in India’s Northeastern region. His address explored how the armed forces contribute beyond defense, engaging actively in areas such as infrastructure development and humanitarian efforts.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A, during which students and faculty posed questions on civic-military cooperation, the legal framework supporting peacekeeping, and the role of armed forces in humanitarian missions. Brigadier Rana’s responses shed light on the challenges and rewards inherent in serving both military and civil communities. “Serving in the armed forces is not only a duty to protect but also an opportunity to support and uplift local communities,” he said in response to a student’s question.

In his welcome address, NLU-Tripura Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh highlighted the significance of the Tripura Dialogue Forum, describing it as “a platform for meaningful discussions on pressing socio-legal issues that shape our nation.” Faculty Advisor of TDF, Dr. Debasree Debnath, coordinated the event and extended gratitude in her vote of thanks, marking the session as “an invaluable opportunity for students to engage with real-world challenges.” The event drew participants from NLU Tripura and Tripura Government Law College, further strengthening inter-institutional engagement