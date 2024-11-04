Assam Police Seize Over ₹7 Crore In Heroin And Yaba Tablets In Cachar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 4: In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Assam police have seized narcotics worth over ₹7 crore in Cachar district. The police recovered 493 grams of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets during two coordinated raids.

The first operation occurred in Lailapur, where police intercepted a vehicle based on reliable intelligence, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of 375 grams of heroin and the Yaba tablets concealed in 30 soap boxes.

A subsequent operation by the Special Task Force (STF) in Dakhingaon resulted in the seizure of an additional 118.45 grams of heroin, also hidden in soap boxes. Two suspects, Mafizur Rahman (32) and Nur Hussain (23), were apprehended, along with a two-wheeler and two mobile phones.

Authorities are now taking legal action against those involved in this substantial drug bust, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.