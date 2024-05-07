Tripura Women’s Group Protests Power Outage in Sabroom: Private Power Company ‘FEDCO’ Under Fire

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 07, 2024: A women’s group in the Thakur Palli area of Sabroom has become frustrated by the lack of electricity and drinking water for six days and they surrounded the call office of FEDCO, a private power company on Tuesday. The situation escalated as linemen from the Power department found themselves trapped in the office during the standoff. After intense negotiations, the women’s group finally withdrew their protest program when the linemen promised to restore power services.

The power crisis in Sabroom has left the entire city in darkness. While there are sporadic pockets with electricity, the majority of the area including the Nagar Panchayat has been without power for four days. This outage has disrupted the house-to-house drinking water supply system, leaving urban dwellers facing immense challenges. Sick patients at home are particularly affected due to the prolonged lack of electricity.

Adding to the woes, heavy rains have caused significant damage in various parts of Sabroom. The sub-divisional disaster response team has struggled to reach all affected areas, despite their best efforts over the past two days. In response, three DCMs Ratan Das, Manoj Prabhakar Pal, and Ananya Joy Chakma—organized rescue programs for flood victims across different locations in Sabroom.

One notable incident took place in the Bijoyanagar area of Ranirbazar. Gopal Chandra Roy’s house was struck by a massive teak tree, splitting the entire structure in two. The disaster response team worked diligently to rescue the occupants and promptly informed the media about the situation. DCM Manoj Prabhakar Pal emphasized the urgency of addressing these challenges to ensure the well-being of Sabroom’s residents.