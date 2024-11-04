Thadou Community Offers Support For NRC In Manipur; Calls For Enhanced Anti-Drug Efforts

NET Web Desk

The Thadou community conveyed a conditional endorsement for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, should the Government of India decide to undertake such an exercise at the conclusion of the Thadou Convention 2024 in Guwahati. The Thadou leadership stated that they view the NRC as a potential tool to uphold national interests and safeguard the rights and welfare of Indian citizens, particularly indigenous communities.

The community acknowledged the Manipur state government’s ongoing efforts to address public concerns and prioritize the well-being of its residents. However, they underscored that to ensure fairness, it is crucial for government authorities to preemptively address issues related to document verification. They pointed out that tribal communities might often lack conventional records, making it difficult for them to be recognized under the NRC framework. The Thadou leaders emphasized that addressing these documentation concerns before implementation would be essential to avoid unintended repercussions for legitimate citizens of Manipur.

Additionally, the Thadou community highlighted the serious issue of drug abuse in the state, which impacts multiple communities across Manipur. They reiterated their backing for the Government of Manipur’s “War on Drugs” initiative, urging increased community engagement and strategic planning to boost the campaign’s socio-economic and environmental benefits. They called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to bolster these initiatives, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for Manipur and its people.