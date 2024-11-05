Manipur: MIYC Calls For Urgent Action To Address Challenges Faced By Dhanamanjuri University

NET Web Desk

Manipur currently has three state universities—Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), Manipur University of Culture, and Manipur Technical University—that are still struggling to operate as fully functional institutions with unified structures. Of these, DMU shows the most promise, with an enrollment of approximately 15,000 students. However, experts and stakeholders emphasize that transforming DMU into a leading educational institution requires immediate administrative restructuring and the appointment of a competent Vice-Chancellor.

The Manipur International Youth Centre (MIYC) has voiced concerns over the lack of recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has hindered DMU’s progress. The MIYC emphasized that this matter demands immediate attention from both the academic community and the state government to ensure that the university can achieve its full potential.

DMU was established following a resolution passed in the Manipur Assembly in 2017, and it commenced its first academic session in 2018. However, the university has yet to receive 12B recognition from the UGC, which is essential for granting recognized degrees. The absence of this accreditation restricts funding for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, affecting academic operations, examination schedules, and students’ career paths.

The university incorporates five constituent colleges: DM College of Arts, DM College of Science, DM College of Commerce, GP Women’s College, and LMS Law College. While faculty from these colleges have been integrated into the university structure, governance issues persist. Some faculty report to the university’s Dean, while others remain under the management of their respective college principals, reportedly leading to fragmented administration.

The UGC has recommended that DMU submit proposals to meet requirements related to infrastructure, land, manpower, and equipment for 12B accreditation. However, DMU still faces significant challenges, including a lack of key administrative bodies such as the Executive Council, Syndicate, Finance, and Academic Councils, and a Research Committee.

Additionally, the university struggles with inadequate infrastructure and resources, with faculty reporting shortages of classrooms and essential furniture. These issues have impeded the university’s ability to meet UGC guidelines.

The examination process has proven particularly difficult, with insufficient administrative manpower leading to delays that have disrupted students’ academic progress. Many students have voiced their concerns, requesting compensation for lost academic time.

MIYC has called on key stakeholders, including the Chancellor (Governor), Chief Minister, and Education Minister, to view DMU as a critical think tank for Manipur’s development. The center highlighted that education is essential for progress, even in challenging times, and urged for immediate financial and administrative support.

The MIYC’s statement emphasized the importance of appointing a capable Vice-Chancellor and skilled staff to guide DMU towards fulfilling its educational mission and better serving its students.