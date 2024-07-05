Mizoram CM Receives Invitation To Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude and excitement on his official social media handles after receiving an invitation to the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

“I am truly honored to receive an invitation to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. I am eagerly looking forward to celebrating this beautiful union. Thank you to the Ambani family for including me in such a special occasion,” CM Lalduhoma tweeted.

The wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, are set to take place next Friday.

The couple will officially tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event saw the attendance of global business titans like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, along with a host of Indian celebrities. The festivities featured performances by renowned artists including Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh.

Following the Jamnagar event, the Ambanis organized a second pre-wedding celebration: a luxurious four-day Mediterranean cruise.

The pre-wedding events have set a high bar for opulence and grandeur, raising anticipation for the main ceremony in Mumbai.

The upcoming wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, reflecting the prominence and influence of the Ambani family in both the business and social spheres.