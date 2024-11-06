Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Amendment Of Building Byelaws

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 6 : The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved amendments to the state’s Building Byelaws, focusing on better regulation of construction in industrial zones, including the New Shillong Township.

On Tuesday, Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh explained that the amendments were designed to categorize industrial zones, a step that had not been previously addressed. He highlighted that the new regulations are crucial for managing the rapid expansion in the region, particularly in the New Shillong City, ensuring it follows a scientifically planned approach.

“The ongoing development, especially in New Shillong City, requires a structured plan, which is why these amendments to the building byelaws are necessary to guide growth in industrial zones,” Lyngdoh added.