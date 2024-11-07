Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams BJP-Led Coalition Government for 23% Dearness Allowance Gap in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 7, 2024: Former Chief Minister and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar sharply criticized the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura over a significant disparity in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees.

Addressing the media, Sarkar pointed out that there is currently a 23 percent gap in DA between Tripura government employees and their Central government counterparts, attributing this disparity to the “weaknesses and flaws” within the current administration.

“The government employees of Tripura are facing substantial financial deprivation,” Sarkar asserted, adding, “During the tenure of the Left Front government, our goal was to ensure parity in dearness allowance with Central government standards. We prioritized the welfare of our employees by increasing their allowances twice a year.” However, he lamented, the BJP coalition government has discontinued this practice, leaving state employees at a disadvantage.

Sarkar also highlighted the importance of DA adjustments in light of rising inflation, a measure he believes the Left Front government prioritized for the benefit of its workforce.

“This gap in dearness allowance shows how the current administration has failed to uphold employee rights and welfare. Tripura’s government workers, like their Central counterparts, deserve fair compensation that reflects the true cost of living,” he said.

According to Sarkar, the significant gap not only highlights the BJP government’s mismanagement but also burdens state employees struggling with everyday expenses.