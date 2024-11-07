Indian Army’s National Integration Tour Under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ Kicks Off

NET Web Desk

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army has launched a National Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavana, providing a unique opportunity for 20 students and 2 teachers from Saint Xavier School in Palizi, West Kameng, to explore India’s rich heritage, culture, and development. This 10-day journey to Delhi and Chandigarh aims to broaden the students’ horizons and reinforce the unity that binds the nation together.

The tour is an excellent initiative to foster national integration, promoting understanding and appreciation among the youth from different regions of the country. Saint Xavier School, being a renowned educational institution in the region, has been selected for this prestigious program.

During their visit to Delhi and Chandigarh, the students will get to experience the country’s diverse cultural landscape, historical landmarks, and developmental achievements. This exposure will not only enrich their knowledge but also instill a sense of national pride and unity.

The National Integration Tour is an integral part of Operation Sadbhavana, which aims to promote harmony and understanding among different communities.