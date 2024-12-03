Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

“Solution To Every Disease Lies In Jungle,” Says Arunachal Herbal Medicine Expert Yanung Jamoh Lego

Yanung Jamoh Lego, a renowned herbal medicine expert and Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal Pradesh, believes that the solution to many diseases lies within the dense forests of India. For over 30 years, Lego has been using herbal remedies sourced from the region’s jungles to treat chronic ailments, including cancer and kidney disease.

Known as the ‘Adi Queen of Herbs,’ Lego has helped numerous patients recover from conditions that modern medicine often struggles to treat. Alongside her healing work, she is an outspoken critic of the exploitation of India’s natural resources and advocates for sustainable use of the country’s rich herbal wealth. Through her efforts, Lego aims to preserve traditional healing knowledge while promoting the therapeutic benefits of nature.

