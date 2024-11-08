Tripura: TTAADC Partners With TATA Strive, IHCL To Launch Hospitality Skill Development Centre

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has partnered with TATA Strive and the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), renowned as the Taj Hotel Group, to establish a premier Hospitality Skill Development Centre of Excellence. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive training in hospitality management and service skills to youths from Tripura and neighbouring northeastern states.

Pradyot Manikya, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the Tata Group’s reputation and IHCL’s credibility as guarantees of enhanced employability. The new residential hospitality skill centre, located at Khumulwng, TTAADC’s headquarters, will train 250 students in management, kitchen operations, front office, food and beverage, and housekeeping roles.

“This partnership will equip our youth with valuable skills in the hospitality industry,” Pradyot Manikya said. “Our mission is to shape a new Tripura where youth can secure a brighter future through skill development, addressing legacy challenges of limited communication and exposure.”

TATA Strive’s COO, Ameya Vanjari, confirmed that preparations are underway to launch the programme, featuring a 10-15 week curriculum. The TTAADC will offer financial support, while Tata Trust will cover students’ fees. Pradyot Manikya also hopes organizations like ONGC and GAIL will support this venture through their CSR initiatives.

With over 50 centres across India, TATA Strive and IHCL are recognized for their multifaceted programs extending beyond hospitality to IT and engineering sectors. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of skill development and employment opportunities for its youth.