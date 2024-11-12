Manipur: Situation Remains Tense In Jiribam; Curfew Imposed

NET Web Desk

In Jiribam district, authorities have imposed a curfew following a shutdown called by Kuki-Zo organizations across the hill areas on Monday, protesting the deaths of 11 militants in an encounter.

A day after the killing of eleven suspected militants in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district, the situation there remained tense on Tuesday morning with policemen patrolling at vulnerable points. Kuki-Zo organizations across the hill areas also called for shut-down, protesting the deaths of 11 militants.

The curfew order from the district magistrate strictly prohibits carrying firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any other weapons that could be used for violence. However, exemptions have been made for government functionaries, security forces, and essential service personnel, with special permissions required for emergencies, marriages, and funerals.

The DM’s directive referenced a police report that raised concerns about threats to public safety due to potential “unlawful activities” by certain groups.

The incident sparking this unrest occurred during a fierce gunfight in which eleven militants were killed. Insurgents, armed with advanced weaponry and dressed in camouflage, reportedly launched an attack on a local police station and a nearby CRPF camp in Jiribam. In the exchange, two CRPF personnel were injured, with one in critical condition.

In the aftermath, violence flared across several locations in Imphal Valley, as opposing groups engaged in gunfire exchanges, intensifying tensions in the region.