Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: Three Bangladeshi Women Held At Agartala Railway Station For Illegal Entry

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Three Bangladeshi women were detained this afternoon at Agartala Railway Station for allegedly entering India illegally, said a statement from Government Railway Police.

The women, identified as Hasna Hena (26) from Satkhira, Kulsum Begum (22) from Narail, and Swapna Akter (19) from Chattogram, reportedly crossed the border unlawfully and arrived at Agartala with plans to travel further into India by train.

The operation, conducted by Agartala GRP (Government Railway Police), BSF (Border Security Force), and RPF (Railway Protection Force), led to the arrest of the trio at the station.

Female officers are conducting ongoing interrogations at the Agartala GRP station to gather more information, and authorities suspect that more arrests could follow in connection with the case.

A formal case has been registered at Agartala GRP Station. The three women are scheduled to appear before the court tomorrow for further legal proceedings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News