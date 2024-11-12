Tripura: Three Bangladeshi Women Held At Agartala Railway Station For Illegal Entry

NET Web Desk

Three Bangladeshi women were detained this afternoon at Agartala Railway Station for allegedly entering India illegally, said a statement from Government Railway Police.

The women, identified as Hasna Hena (26) from Satkhira, Kulsum Begum (22) from Narail, and Swapna Akter (19) from Chattogram, reportedly crossed the border unlawfully and arrived at Agartala with plans to travel further into India by train.

The operation, conducted by Agartala GRP (Government Railway Police), BSF (Border Security Force), and RPF (Railway Protection Force), led to the arrest of the trio at the station.

Female officers are conducting ongoing interrogations at the Agartala GRP station to gather more information, and authorities suspect that more arrests could follow in connection with the case.

A formal case has been registered at Agartala GRP Station. The three women are scheduled to appear before the court tomorrow for further legal proceedings.