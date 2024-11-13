Arunachal Pradesh Has Vast Potential To Boost Inland Fisheries: Union Minister

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 13: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, has emphasized the vast potential of Arunachal Pradesh to become a key player in the inland fisheries sector. Speaking during his three-day visit to the state, Singh highlighted that with the proper development of its abundant water resources, including ponds and lakes, the state could meet its own fish production needs and even emerge as an exporter.

Singh pointed out the significant growth in India’s fish production over the past decade, rising from 96 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 176 lakh tonnes annually today, with inland fisheries contributing 132 lakh tonnes. He said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its numerous water bodies, is well-positioned to replicate this success by modernizing its fishing practices and enhancing infrastructure.

The Union Minister urged the state to leverage central government schemes, including the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Yojana, to boost fish farming infrastructure and increase productivity. He proposed a goal to raise the state’s current fish production from 10,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes through the adoption of new technologies and diversification of fish species.

Singh also recommended that the state send officials for specialized training at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Odisha, where they could learn advanced aquaculture techniques, including multi-layer fish farming. This would build local capacity and improve fish farming practices throughout the state.

To further support the sector, Singh announced that the central government has sanctioned Rs 19.5 crore for the establishment of a modern fish market in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, which will enhance market access for local fish farmers and boost the state’s fisheries trade.

The Union Minister concluded by reiterating the commitment of the Modi government to ensuring the economic self-reliance of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast through focused developmental projects in the fisheries sector.