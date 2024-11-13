BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt In Meghalaya, Rescues 40 Cattle And Seizes Garlic Worth Rs 15 Lakh

NET Web Desk

In a significant blow to smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya have foiled a major attempt, rescuing 40 cattle and seizing two pickup vans loaded with 5,320 kg of garlic worth Rs 15 lakh in Khasi Hills and Garo Hills.

The successful operation is a testament to the BSF’s unwavering commitment to securing the border and preventing illegal activities. The troops’ vigilance and swift action have dealt a substantial blow to smuggling networks operating in the region.

This achievement comes on the heels of previous successes, including the seizure of 980 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup intended for smuggling into Bangladesh and the interception of 12,000 kg of sugar loaded in three Bolero pickups. The BSF has also apprehended several Indian nationals suspected of attempting to smuggle goods into Bangladesh.