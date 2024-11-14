Sikkim Launches 71st All India Cooperative Week In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 14: The 71st All India Cooperative Week was inaugurated on 14th November at Sahakari Bhawan in Tadong, Gangtok, with the theme “Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat.” Organized by the Cooperation Department of the Government of Sikkim, the event marks the beginning of a week-long series of programs dedicated to promoting the cooperative movement.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the Cooperative Flag by Gloria Namchu, Secretary of the Cooperation Department. The event was attended by several key officials, including Principal Registrar and Registrar officials, who gathered to celebrate the occasion.

During the ceremony, messages from prominent leaders were read out. These included a message from the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, and from the Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, delivered by Principal Registrar Jabi Thapa. Additionally, a message from the Minister of Cooperation, Arun Kumar Upreti, was read by Registrar Karma Ongmu.

Registrar Pema Ongmu discussed the ten core values and seven principles of the cooperative movement, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration for economic development. Registrar Raj Pradhan presented the day-wise themes for the week and outlined the various awareness programs planned across the state.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Additional Registrar Penba Tshering Lepcha. The ceremony ended with the slogan, “Sahakari Ko Jai Hos,” which resonated among the attendees, reinforcing the spirit of cooperation.