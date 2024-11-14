Women Police Personnel In Arunachal Capital To Get ‘Menstrual Leave’

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 14: Female police personnel in Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will now be granted menstrual leave, according to a new policy introduced by the Itanagar Capital Region Police. An official memorandum issued by SP (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh on Wednesday stated that women officers can avail one day of special leave each month, to be taken on either the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

This initiative aims to support the health and well-being of female officers, providing them the flexibility to manage their menstrual cycles. The policy is expected to enhance their morale and productivity while fostering a more inclusive and supportive work environment within the police force. The decision reflects the department’s commitment to addressing the unique health needs of its female personnel, thereby improving overall operational effectiveness.