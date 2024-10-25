Tripura’s Engineer Debangsu Ray Appointed Head of World’s Largest Oil Refinery in Gujarat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 25, 2024: A distinguished engineer hailing from Tripura, Debangsu Ray has been named the head of Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, the largest oil refinery in the world situated in Gujarat. An alumnus of Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan in Tripura, Ray later earned a Chemical Engineering degree from NIT Warangal (now in Telangana), graduating as a gold medalist.

RIL’s Jamnagar complex, which occupies an area comparable to Mumbai, is a global leader in the petrochemical industry. Ray’s career, spanning over three decades at Indian Oil Corporation, saw him as the driving force behind key reforms in crude oil sourcing, greatly benefiting India’s energy sector. His transition to Reliance in late 2015 saw him initially leading one of the Jamnagar sites before advancing to Head of Technology at the supersite. His recent promotion elevates him to lead the entire facility, following the departure of his predecessor.

At 64, Ray, the second son of Dhirendra Kumar Ray and Khela Ray, is celebrated for his deep expertise and affable demeanor within the oil and gas industry. His leadership at the world’s largest refinery stands as a moment of immense pride for Tripura, as one of its sons now holds a prestigious position in the global corporate arena.