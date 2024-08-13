Assam: Kokrajhar Court Sentences Man To 15 Years For Raping Minor Girl

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: A Fast Track Court in Assam’s Kokrajhar has sentenced Injamamul Hoque to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in 2022. The court, presided over by Special Judge J Koch, convicted Hoque under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge also sentenced Hoque to five years of simple imprisonment for kidnapping and imposed a total fine of Rs 15,000. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The case was registered after the victim’s father filed an FIR at the Kokrajhar police station on January 18, 2022, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped and raped on the same day.