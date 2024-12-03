Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Former Sikkim HC Chief Justice Appointed Returning Officer For December 15 IGU Elections

Former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Permod Kohli, has been appointed as the Returning Officer (RO) for the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections, which are scheduled to take place on December 15. The elections were postponed indefinitely after the resignation of the previous RO, Justice OP Garg, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court.

In an email to the IGU governing council members last Thursday, IGU President Brijinder Singh cited “unavoidable circumstances” for the postponement. With Justice Kohli’s appointment, the elections will now proceed as planned.

