Counting Of Votes Begins For Nagaland’s Urban Local Bodies Election

NET Web Desk

Counting of votes to Urban Local Bodies Election to three Municipalities and 21 Town Councils underway today.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM.

Altogether, there will be 16 counting halls and 125 counting tables.

Election to the historic ULB election was held on June 26 with 33 percent women reservation.

A total of 523 candidates including 325 male and 198 female from 11 political parties contested for 213 wards.

Earlier, 64 candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

The overall poll percentage for all Municipalities after the final updation stands at 81.98 percent.

Meanwhile, during the counting period, Dimapur, Chiimoukedima and Nuiland District came under section 144 CrPC for 24 hours since 6 this morning.

While, prohibitory order of 144 CrPC has also being imposed in Peren district since 6 morning which ends at 11: 00 PM today.