Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath Highlights Importance of Modern Farming Methods in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 18, 2024: In a review meeting held at the Tripura’s Horticultural Research Center in Nagicherra under West district on Monday, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath emphasized the state government’s commitment to doubling the income of farmers.

Addressing reporters, Nath outlined the future plans and priorities for the Horticulture Department to boost horticultural production in Tripura. “The state government is constantly trying to double the income of farmers. We have reviewed how the Horticulture Department will work in the future, which issues will be given priority, and how horticultural production can be developed in the state,” said Nath. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Director of the Department, Deputy Directors from each district, and several agricultural scientists.

Nath highlighted the Central Government’s belief that Tripura will take a new direction in horticultural production. “The Central Government believes that Tripura will take a new direction in horticultural production in the future. Therefore, the state government is giving special importance to this department. Our main goal is for Tripura to become self-sufficient in horticulture,” he added.

He also mentioned the potential for potato production in Tripura under the TPS system and the importance of the agricultural sector. “It is possible to produce potatoes only in Tripura under the TPS system. Therefore, more importance is being given to the agricultural sector,” Nath stated. He also noted the establishment of a factory for producing vegetable seeds using the tissue culture method in Birchandramanu.

Nath criticized the opposition for merely talking through the media without visiting the field. “It is not enough for the opposition to talk only through the media without going to the field. Currently, farming is being done through modern methods according to science. They should know everything and speak in front of the media,” he asserted.

The review meeting underscored the state government’s dedication to enhancing horticultural production and supporting farmers in Tripura. The initiatives discussed aim to create a self-sufficient and prosperous agricultural sector in the state.