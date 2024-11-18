Candlelight Protest Held In Bangalore Against Brutal Killing After Hostage Incident in Manipur’s Jiribam

NET Web Desk

The Karnataka Meitei Association (KMA) held a silent candlelight protest today at ABCD Ground, Viveknagar, Bangalore, condemning the brutal killing of six innocent lives in Manipur’s Jiribam district. The victims, who were taken hostage from the Borobekra relief camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Monday, November 11, 2024, were brutally murdered, sparking outrage and grief across the nation.

The victims included 66-year-old Yurambam Rani, 25-year-old Laishram Heitombi, her two young children—2-year-old L. Chingkheinganba and 8-month-old L. Lanngamba—30-year-old Telem Thoibi, and 8-year-old T. Thajanganbi. The heinous act, allegedly committed by armed Chin-Kuki-Zo militants, unfolded in the Borobekra Police Station area and has been widely condemned as a shocking crime against humanity.

In a statement, KMA called the incident “senseless, barbaric, and a direct attack on the conscience of humanity.” Participants in the protest lit candles in memory of the victims, standing in solidarity with the grieving families.

KMA outlined four key demands to address the crisis in Manipur:

1. Military Action Against Militants: An immediate military crackdown on Chin-Kuki-Zo militants, accused of perpetrating terror against innocent Meiteis.

2. Repeal of AFSPA: The withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) recently reimposed in six police stations across five districts in Manipur.

3. Strengthened Local Policing: Central forces to transfer operational control to Manipur Police with round-the-clock assistance.

4. Compensation for Victims: Adequate compensation for all slain individuals to support their grieving families.

The tragic killings have drawn attention to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, with urgent calls for justice and measures to restore peace in the region.