Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights Key Role of Three-Tier Panchayats in Flagship Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 21, 2024: In a bid to enhance the implementation of flagship projects by the central and state governments, Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the state-level workshop of the ‘People’s Plan Campaign 2024’ at the Panchayati Raj Training Institute in AD Nagar on Thursday. The workshop, organized under the Panchayat Department, aims to bolster rural development through the three-tier Panchayat system.

“Without the development of rural areas, the overall development of the country is not possible,” stated Chief Minister Saha. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas, Sabka Tryas’ as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign, launched on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on October 2, will continue until March 2025, focusing on preparing development plans for rural areas.

Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of decentralizing power through the Panchayat Raj Ministry, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural development as the foundation for national progress. “Prime Minister Modi believes that India will develop if the villages develop. We are now at a transformative juncture, and special importance must be given to the development of villages,” he said.

The Chief Minister also praised the state’s E-office initiative, which extends from the cabinet to the village level. “I proudly mentioned this at the Chief Ministers’ Conference in the presence of the Prime Minister, where we were honored with applause,” he added.

Dr. Saha urged public representatives to understand the various flagship projects of the central and state governments to effectively implement them. “In the past years, significant work has been done at the Panchayat level. We must continue to strive for even better results in the future,” he remarked.

Highlighting the role of women in governance, the Chief Minister noted that five Panchayat Raj institutions in the state are run exclusively by women. “Honesty and transparency are crucial, especially at the Panchayat level. If we maintain these values, we will continue to win the trust of the people and succeed in the three-tier Panchayats,” he asserted.

The workshop was attended by distinguished guests, including Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Balai Goswami, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Aparna Nath, Unakoti Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Amlendu Das, Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Sushmita Das, Khowai Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Aparna Singh Roy Datta, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Supriya Das Datta, Secretary of the Panchayat Department Dr. Sandeep Rathore, Director Prasun Dey, and other public representatives and administrative officers.

During the event, Chief Minister Saha awarded various blocks and gram panchayats for their exemplary contributions to the Panchayat Development Index (PDI), reinforcing the state’s commitment to rural development and good governance.