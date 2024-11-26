Efforts Underway to Launch Maitri Setu: Land Port Authority of India Chairman Aditya Mishra Highlights Challenges

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 26, 2024: In a high-level meeting held on Tuesday at Tripura’s Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sabroom under South District, Land Port Authority of India Chairman Aditya Mishra reaffirmed that best efforts are being made to operationalize the Maitri Setu bridge, a vital link between India and Bangladesh.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi and Tax Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Sinha. Discussions centered on critical issues such as facilitating import-export operations and managing passenger traffic in Tripura, which has strategic importance in cross-border connectivity.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chairman Aditya Mishra acknowledged the challenges in launching the Maitri Setu and resuming passenger crossings, particularly in light of recent political changes in Bangladesh. “The instability following the fall of the government in Bangladesh has disrupted the processes required for passenger movement and the opening of the Maitri Setu. However, the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation,” Mishra stated.

He added that if political conditions in Bangladesh stabilize, the government is optimistic about commencing passenger crossings by the New Year. “Opening the Maitri Setu will not only strengthen ties between the two nations but also significantly boost trade and travel for the benefit of both countries,” he emphasized.

BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi and Tax Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Sinha also highlighted the importance of collaboration between Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to ensure seamless operations at the border. The Maitri Setu, a 1.9-kilometer bridge spanning the Feni River, is poised to become a cornerstone of bilateral trade and connectivity.

Officials remain hopeful that ongoing efforts will pave the way for the bridge’s inauguration, marking a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations.