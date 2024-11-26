Manipur: CM Biren Highlights Constitutional Ideals On Constitution Day

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh underscored the enduring principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as the foundation of India’s democracy while observing Constitution Day today.

In a significant move towards accessibility, the Chief Minister lauded the release of the Diglot Edition of the Three New Criminal Major Acts in the Manipuri language, an initiative by the Law & Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur. “This is a proud moment for us, reflecting our commitment to making justice accessible to all,” he stated.

He urged citizens to uphold the spirit of the Constitution, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive society. The release marks a step forward in empowering people through legal knowledge in their native language.