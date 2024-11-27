Sikkim To Allow Tourists In Mangan District From December 1

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 27: The Sikkim government has announced that tourism activities will resume in Mangan district from December 1. Popular tourist destinations, including Yumthang, Dikchu, Lachung, and Guru Dongmar Lake, will be open to visitors after a five-month suspension due to landslides and road damage caused by heavy rainfall along the North Sikkim Highway.

CS Rao, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, confirmed that tourists will be allowed in a phased manner, based on current road conditions and safety assessments. The decision follows a thorough review of the infrastructure to ensure safe travel for all visitors.