Tripura’s Flower Farming Sees Exponential Growth, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath at Orchid Training Programme

Agartala, November 27, 2024: Tripura’s Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath emphasized the transformative potential of horticulture during a one-day orchid training and sapling distribution program held at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala on Wednesday.

Organized by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids (NRC) Pakyong, Sikkim, in collaboration with Tripura’s Directorate of Horticulture & Soil Conservation and the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region-Tripura Centre, the event aimed to promote advanced technologies and entrepreneurship among the youth.

Addressing the audience, Minister Nath declared, “There is no reason for unemployment when abundant opportunities exist in horticulture. Our government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ and ‘Doubling Farmers’ Income’ is turning into reality.” He cited a significant rise in farmers’ incomes from ₹6,580 in 2018 to ₹13,590 in the 2023-24 fiscal year, alongside an increase in per capita income from ₹1,00,444 to ₹1,59,419 during the same period.

The minister urged youth to embrace self-reliance by adopting technologies such as mulching and tissue culture to increase production. He announced that 12,000 orchid saplings, costing ₹35 lakh, would be distributed to 300 farmers. He added, “Tripura’s favorable environment is ideal for orchid cultivation, and many youths have already turned to flower farming as a source of income.”

Highlighting progress in horticulture, Nath revealed that marigold cultivation expanded from 70 hectares in 2017-18 to 208 hectares in 2023, while tuberose and rose farming increased from 27 to 47 hectares and 2 to 18 hectares, respectively. The state now boasts specialized flower clusters in Bishalgarh, Matabari, Kakraban, Dukli, and Bamutia.

Dr. S.P. Das, Director of NRC for Orchids, shared insights on India’s rich orchid diversity, with 1,257 species, 25 of which were recently released. “Orchids have significant medicinal and ornamental value, offering immense potential for global markets,” he said.

Tripura’s Director of Horticulture, Dr. P.B. Jamatia, encouraged patience among orchid farmers, noting that blooms typically appear in the second year. He announced plans for an MoU to further benefit orchid cultivators.

Renowned orchidologist Padmashri Dr. Nageshwar Rao highlighted that the Northeast, home to 1,000 of India’s 1,300 orchid species, offers untapped potential. “Around 60 orchid species are found in Tripura, and traditional healers have long used them for medicinal purposes,” he stated.

During the event, MLA Jitendra Majumder and ICAR Principal Scientist Dr. Biswajit Das shared valuable insights. Minister Nath and dignitaries ceremoniously distributed saplings to farmers, symbolizing the state’s commitment to sustainable horticulture and employment generation.