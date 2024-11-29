19,300 Families Get Houses In Nagaland Hills Under PMAY-G Scheme

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 29: In a significant achievement for rural housing in Nagaland, 19,300 families in the state’s hilly regions have received new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme. This is part of a larger initiative where 48,826 houses have been sanctioned for construction, aiming to improve living conditions in remote areas.

The PMAY-G scheme is designed to provide safe, durable housing to rural families. In Nagaland, the homes are built with elevated structures and stone columns to withstand the challenging terrain and climate, ensuring protection from dampness and termites. These homes offer more than just shelter, providing families with a sense of security, pride, and empowerment.

Utilizing local materials such as bamboo and lightweight concrete has helped reduce construction costs, while promoting self-reliance and skill development in local communities. The houses reflect a blend of Nagaland’s traditional architecture, with bamboo mats and CGI sheet roofing, integrated with modern construction techniques for enhanced durability and functionality.

This initiative is contributing to the economic and social upliftment of rural Nagaland, allowing families to focus on improving their health, education, and livelihoods. The success of the PMAY-G scheme underscores its role in fostering inclusive development, merging modern infrastructure with local traditions for the benefit of rural communities.