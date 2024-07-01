Tripura Government Signs MoU with Apollo Hospitals for Free Treatment of Children Suffering Heart Disease: CM Dr Manik Saha

NET Web Desk

Agartala, July 01, 2024: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, the Tripura government has forged a partnership with Apollo Hospitals aimed at providing free treatment to children suffering from heart diseases. Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha highlighted this milestone during the launch of the “Stop Diarrhea Campaign” at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday.

“Our government is committed to ensuring ‘health for all’ and has taken proactive steps to address critical healthcare needs. The MOU signed with Apollo Hospitals underscores our dedication to providing specialized care, particularly for children with heart conditions,” remarked Chief Minister Dr. Saha.

Under this initiative, children will receive free treatment not only at Apollo Hospitals but also at Government Medical College, Medica Hospital in Kolkata and Shija Hospital and Research Institute in Manipur, with all expenses covered by the state government.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha emphasized the state’s ambitious goal of achieving 100% TB-free Gram Panchayats by 2025. “We have already made significant strides in TB eradication, with 48% of our Gram Panchayats and ADC Villages certified as TB-free. Our relentless efforts aim to extend this success across the entire state,” he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the “Stop Diarrhea Campaign”, targeting water-borne diseases prevalent during the monsoon season. “This campaign will distribute ORS and zinc tablets to approximately 3 lakh children aged zero to five years,” he explained. “It reflects our commitment to preventing premature deaths caused by diarrhea and other water-related illnesses.”

Social Welfare and Social Education Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Secretary Dr. Brahmaneet Kaur and other key officials were present underscoring the government’s unified approach to healthcare reform.

The initiatives underscore Tripura’s concerted efforts to enhance public health services, reduce infant mortality, and combat diseases effectively across the state.