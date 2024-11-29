Tripura’s Khowai District Hosts First-Ever ‘Vidya Fest’: 2000 Students Compete from 12 Vidyajyoti Schools

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2024: Tripura’s Khowai district is making history with the organization of ‘Vidya Fest,’ a grand cultural festival celebrating the unique talents of students from Vidyajyoti schools. This first-of-its-kind event in the district is set to feature approximately 2,000 students from 12 Vidyajyoti schools participating in 29 different events across various categories.

The festival’s inauguration took place at 11 am at the Khowai New Town Hall with Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma leading the ceremony. Olympian Artistic Gymnast and Padmashri awardee Dipa Karmakar graced the event as a guest, marking her maiden visit to Khowai. Sabhadipati of Khowai Zilla Parishad Aparna Singha Roy attended as the guest of honour, alongside DEO of Khowai district Dinesh Debbarma and Principal of Music College Agartala Manika Das.

District Magistrate and Collector Chandni Chandran, IAS, who also chairs the organizing committee delivered the welcome speech. “Vidya Fest is a groundbreaking initiative providing a platform for our students to showcase their diverse talents. This event underscores our commitment to fostering creativity and holistic development in our youth,” Chandran stated.

The festival kicked off with an impressive cultural programme that artistically combined elements of the ensuing competitions. In a significant highlight, a movie titled ‘Abhishap,’ produced by the Sub Divisional Administration Khowai on the issue of child marriage, was released during the inaugural ceremony.

Minister Debbarma praised the district administration for their innovative approach, saying, “I commend the efforts of the district administration in organizing Vidya Fest. It is crucial to provide our students with such opportunities to express their talents and grow.”

Dipa Karmakar, addressing the students, shared her excitement about being part of the event. “It is wonderful to see so many young talents gathered here. Such platforms are essential for nurturing future champions,” she remarked, inspiring the attendees.

The competitions will be held across three locations: Khowai, Kalyanpur, and Teliamura, covering performing arts, literary, and visual arts categories. The cultural competitions will continue until 1st December, with the concluding ceremony scheduled for 2nd December at the Teliamura Chitrangada Town Hall. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is expected to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The event’s presiding officer, SDM Charu Verma, emphasized the significance of the festival. “Vidya Fest is more than a competition; it is a celebration of our students’ creativity and resilience. We are proud to host such an event that brings our community together,” Verma noted.

Vidya Fest is poised to become a landmark event in Khowai district, celebrating student achievements and fostering a vibrant cultural environment. The festival not only highlights the talents of young students but also promotes cultural awareness and education, making it a truly impactful initiative.