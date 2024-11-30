BSNL Sets Up 4G Mobile Tower At Naga Heritage Village Ahead Of 25th Hornbill Festival

NET Web Desk

With just a day left for the 25th Hornbill Festival, BSNL has set up a new 4G mobile tower at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Nagaland. The tower was inaugurated by Masharib Gul Mufti, General Manager of BSNL Nagaland, along with other senior officials. This move reflects BSNL’s commitment to providing reliable and high-quality mobile and internet connectivity throughout the festival.

The 4G tower will enable visitors to stay seamlessly connected without any network interruptions. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reviewed preparations for the milestone edition of the Hornbill Festival, set to begin on December 1. During his visit to Kisama, Rio inaugurated key facilities, including the international morung, the Hornbill Festival app, and a tourism department lounge.

Rio praised the tireless efforts of local artisans, workers, and organizers in completing the festival’s infrastructure. He noted that the Hornbill Festival has grown from a local cultural event to an international celebration, drawing visitors from around the world. The festival is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 10 at the Heritage Village, Kisama.