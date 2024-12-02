29 Individuals Detected With Invalid ILP In Manipur, Deported: CM Biren

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh revealed that a team from Mayang Imphal Police Station conducted an Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drive in the Mayang Imphal Bengoon area. At a press conference held at the CM Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said the drive uncovered 29 individuals working in a bakery who possessed ILP documents under the labour category. Upon verification through the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, these permits were found to be issued in violation of the Manipur ILP Guidelines, 2019.

Following the detection, their labour category ILPs were cancelled, and all 29 individuals, were deported to their respective home state.

To strengthen the ILP system, the state government has constituted a committee to review its overall implementation. The committee, chaired by the Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, includes representatives from UIDAI, the Chief Electoral Officer, the Land Resource Department, and district-level officials, including DCs and SsP. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days.

The Chief Minister also appealed to ILP seekers and holders to ensure their permits are verified promptly and to apply under the appropriate category to avoid any discrepancies. He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the ILP system to safeguard the state’s interests.