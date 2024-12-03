Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls For Urgent Discussion On Manipur Crisis In Lok Sabha

NET Web Desk

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The state has been grappling with intense violence for over 18 months, resulting in widespread displacement, severe humanitarian issues, and a major economic impact.

In his motion, Gogoi criticized the Manipur state government for its failure to restore peace and address the growing ethnic conflict between communities. He also raised concerns about the porous border with Myanmar, which has become a hub for illegal arms trafficking and the drug trade, further exacerbating the situation.

The Congress leader also took aim at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being indifferent to the crisis in Manipur. He highlighted the severe economic consequences of the conflict, including business closures, loss of livelihoods, and delayed government payments, all of which have worsened the hardships faced by the people.

Gogoi called for immediate parliamentary attention to the issue, warning that the ongoing violence poses a serious threat to the unity and integrity of the country. His motion comes amid disruptions in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with opposition parties pushing for discussions on multiple issues, including the Manipur crisis, the Adani controversy, and the Sambhal violence.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is scheduled to continue until December 20.