Centre Grants Extension To Commission Investigating Manipur Violence Until November 2024

NET Web Desk

The Central government has extended the deadline for the three-member Commission of Inquiry investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur. The commission, led by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, has been given until November 20, 2024, to submit its findings. Initially formed on June 3, 2023, the commission was tasked with probing the causes and spread of the unrest that began on May 3, 2023.

The panel also includes retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar. Its mandate is to investigate the sequence of events, evaluate any failures by authorities, and assess the adequacy of the administrative measures taken during the violence. The clashes, primarily between the Meitei community of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribes from the hill areas, were sparked by a “Tribal Solidarity March” opposing the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has resulted in over 220 deaths and displaced thousands.

Initially expected to submit its report within six months, the commission’s timeline has been extended due to the complexities of the investigation. According to a notification by the Union Home Ministry, the panel will now present its findings by November 20, 2024.

The inquiry will focus on the events leading up to the violence, potential administrative negligence, and grievances from individuals or groups affected by the unrest. The findings are anticipated to shed light on one of the most significant ethnic conflicts in recent times.